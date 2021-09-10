MUET Khairpur offers admissions in academic session 2021-22

Shaheed Zulifqar Ali Bhutto Campus Khairpur, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) has announced admissions for the academic session 2021-202, said an announcement here on Friday

Candidates can apply online for admission form which are being issued from Sept 3rd at MUET Jamshoro.

All eligible candidates shall be required to appear in the Pre-Admission Entry Test at SZB campus, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Khairpur.