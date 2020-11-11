MUET management prohibits entry of unauthorized persons in campus

In view of current situation of COVID-19, the management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has prohibited entry of unauthorized persons in the campus with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :In view of current situation of COVID-19, the management of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET) Jamshoro has prohibited entry of unauthorized persons in the campus with immediate effect.

The decision to this effect has been made in a meeting presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili on Wednesday, the university spokesman informed.

The meeting also asked the faculty members, officers, employees and students to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures against COVID-19.

No teacher, officer, employee or student will be allowed to enter the campus premises without a face mask, the meeting made it clear and decided to start fumigation on a weekly basis in offices and laboratories.

The meeting was attended among others by the Pro-Vice Chancellors, Registrar, Deans of Faculties, Directors of Institutes and Chairpersons of the Departments.