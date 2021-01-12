MUET Senate estimates Rs4069.683 million for 2020-2021 annual budget

The Senate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has estimated Rs4069.683 million for annual budget 2020-2021 of the university

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Senate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology has estimated Rs4069.683 million for annual budget 2020-2021 of the university.

According to university spokesman, the annual budget of the university was presented in the 39th meeting of the Senate on Tuesday, which was chaired by the Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the university.

Director Finance Zeeshan Ahmed Memon while presenting annual budget of the varsity said that an amount of Rs2637.158 million has been estimated in respect of the salary and other allowances of the faculty members, officers and employees while Rs494.00 million had been allocated for pension of retired employees.

He said the meeting that Rs172.00 million had been reserved for utility expenses, Rs92.847 million for research activities and Rs37.100 million had been reserved for grant of scholarships to students. He also presented the annual budget 2020-2021 worth Rs566.827 million of SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

The director finance said the meeting that the university management had requested to Higher Education Commission to grant Rs2606.322 million and Sindh Government to release Rs400 million in order to overcome the expenses of the university.

Despite the fact that the university is suffering severe financial constrains due to affects of COVID-19 and recent inflation, the university management did not increase the fee structure in order to facilitate the students, he said, adding that if the Higher Education Commission and Sindh Government failed to grant required amount, the university could suffer severe financial crisis.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili while speaking on the occasion demanded permanent budget allocation for university from Sindh Government in order to aver financial burden upon the students.

During COVID-19, he said that Students Financial Aid Office of the university with the support of philanthropists and different organizations had granted scholarships as well as laptops to deserving students so that they could continue their education.

The Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister has assured the participants that all out efforts would be made to make the university financially sound and leading higher learning institution of the country.

The meeting was also attended among others by Pro-Vice Chancellors Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali and Dr. Abdul Samih Qureshi and Registrar Prof, Dr. Abdul Waheed Imrani.