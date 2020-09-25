MUET Vice Chancellor expresses grief over demise of Ashfaq Hussain Soomro

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili Friday expressed deep grief and shock on the demise of Lecturer Ashfaq Hussain Soomro of Mehran University SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili Friday expressed deep grief and shock on the demise of Lecturer Ashfaq Hussain Soomro of Mehran University SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

According to university spokesman, Ashfaq Hussain Soomro was engaged in completing his Ph.D. in Malaysia from where he was brought to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad after diagnosing a brain tumor but he failed to survive after surgery.

The Vice Chancellor while expressing sympathies with bereaved family members said that Ashfaq Ahmed Soomro was one of the best teachers and researchers of the university and his services will be long remembered.

He also prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to bereaved family and faculty to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro Campus Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor SZAB Campus Mirpurkhas Prof. Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani, Deans of Faculties as well as administrative and academic heads of the university also expressed their deep sorrow and shock on the demise of Ashfaq Hussain Soomro and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.