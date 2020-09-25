UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MUET Vice Chancellor Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Ashfaq Hussain Soomro

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:25 PM

MUET Vice Chancellor expresses grief over demise of Ashfaq Hussain Soomro

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili Friday expressed deep grief and shock on the demise of Lecturer Ashfaq Hussain Soomro of Mehran University SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili Friday expressed deep grief and shock on the demise of Lecturer Ashfaq Hussain Soomro of Mehran University SZAB Campus Khairpur Mirs.

According to university spokesman, Ashfaq Hussain Soomro was engaged in completing his Ph.D. in Malaysia from where he was brought to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad after diagnosing a brain tumor but he failed to survive after surgery.

The Vice Chancellor while expressing sympathies with bereaved family members said that Ashfaq Ahmed Soomro was one of the best teachers and researchers of the university and his services will be long remembered.

He also prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to bereaved family and faculty to bear this irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Vice Chancellor Mehran University Jamshoro Campus Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Pro-Vice Chancellor SZAB Campus Mirpurkhas Prof. Dr. Abdul Sami Qureshi, Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani, Deans of Faculties as well as administrative and academic heads of the university also expressed their deep sorrow and shock on the demise of Ashfaq Hussain Soomro and prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Islamabad Malaysia Jamshoro Khairpur University Of Engineering And Technology Family From Best

Recent Stories

Ansukha reprimands Gavaskar for his commentary abo ..

12 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

44 minutes ago

Brett Lee shares what he did to bring Dean Jones b ..

54 minutes ago

National players join domestic teams for National ..

2 minutes ago

DEWA participates in Ten-Year Forecast summit by I ..

57 minutes ago

Military Jet Crashes in Western Serbia - Defense M ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.