Mughal for provision of platform to graduate of modern education

(@FahadShabbir)

The value-oriented contemporary education requires a perfect platform of entrepreneurship to exploit the modern skills of young engineers and knowledge of the students in the best interest of the people and boosting the country's economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The value-oriented contemporary education requires a perfect platform of entrepreneurship to exploit the modern skills of young engineers and knowledge of the students in the best interest of the people and boosting the country's economy.

This was stated by Mohammad Sajjad Mughal, Director / Chief Executive, Classic International Trading and academic expert of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, the other day, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Moghal exchanged these views with Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics and various other faculty members.

Later, he delivered a lecture which was attended by deans, heads of various departments, students and faculty members. He talked about entrepreneurship and business potential of the country and role of engineering in strengthening the country's economy.

Mughal said that Pakistan's startups have received over $228 million in investment in the first eight months of the current year, $ 77 in 2020 and it was expected that in future it would be improved further.

He said that it should be remembered that technology is not only enough and there is dire need of a dedicated team who could work to deliver according to the chalked out plan, achieving the outlined objectives and meeting the emerging challenges in the business field.

For the success of the business a good team must deliver and capture the market, keeping in mind the rival companies and adopting a result-oriented strategy, he said.

Mughal said that there is no zero risk in entrepreneurship. A good entrepreneur embraces risks, concentrating on his targets while focusing on managing risk, he remarked.

The host of factors help achieve inclusive economic growth. The level of technology is also an important determinant of economic growth. The rapid rate of growth can be achieved through a high level of technology and team work, he said.

He said that entrepreneurship boosting is linked with learning programmes, the enabling academic environment in the universities, the teaching capabilities of their faculty, encouragement of thinking and innovation, appreciation of knowledge and team spirit are all contributory factors of emerging economies.

Earlier, in his meeting with Rector GIK, the matters of mutual interest were discussed. Opportunities of increased industrial linkages and academic-industry collaboration was emphasized.