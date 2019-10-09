Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture organises business competitions among 34 varsities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A two-day business competition opened at the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A two-day business competition opened at the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Wednesday.

Provincial Ministers Dr Akhtar Malik and Hussain Jehania Gardezi inaugurated the competition which is being held under the auspices of Distinguished Innovations Collaboration & Entrepreneur (DICE) foundation.

Different universities, colleges and cooking institutes have set up 40 stalls displaying their products in the competition including, BZU, Women University, Multan University of Karachi, ISRA University, Islamabad, Jinnah University for Women Karachi, University of Sargodha, Women University, Karachi, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Engineering, MNSUA, COTHM, University of Faisalabad and others.

The students presented 170 business models in the competition, including smart helmet for pest control, smart notice board, watermelon seed based cheese, sliced jam, bio degenerated edible plastic, black soybean dishes etc.

Pulses based food items are also part of it, including chick pea cookies, pizza, Lentil Duping, Halwa, Soybean yogurt and mong dal burfi etc.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Provincial Minister of Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said: " Our country has a lot of talents which needs a proper direction," adding that:" Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we will achieve our goals and reach our destinations." Provincial Minister Hussain Jehania Gardezi stated the government was paying focus on entrepreneurship so that students could easily find a job after completing their edcation.

He said that it was a good omen that the MNSUA and Women University had jointly organised the event.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali said that the vasrity kept on arranging such competitions so that students would become job producers instead of job seekers.

He said the varsity was working on entrepreneurship a lot.

A large number of dignitaries, students , faculty members and food industry related people attended the event.