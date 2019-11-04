Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture syndicate approves extending max facilities to special persons

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture decided to extend maximum facilities to differently abled person under the guidelines of Higher education Department.

The decision was made in 24th meeting of syndicate, the highest governing body, which was presided over by MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali. Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi of Lahore High Court, MPAs, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Deputy Secretary Planning Agriculture Deptt, Naeem Khalid, HEC nominee, Dr Amir Ejaz, Local Audit Divisional Director, Mehr Atta Muhammad, Former VC Agri Agriculture University, Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan, MNSUA Pro VC, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana and others.

The syndicate also gave go ahead for different MoUs, signed between the university and other organisations and with a private hospital.

Leaves for PhD scholars, post-doc of different faculty members from abroad and for other courses were sanctioned.

Dr Asif Ali presented annual report to syndicate members besides apprising them about newly admitted students.