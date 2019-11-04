UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture Syndicate Approves Extending Max Facilities To Special Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture syndicate approves extending max facilities to special persons

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture decided to extend maximum facilities to differently abled person under the guidelines of Higher Education Department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture decided to extend maximum facilities to differently abled person under the guidelines of Higher education Department.

The decision was made in 24th meeting of syndicate, the highest governing body, which was presided over by MNSUA VC Dr Asif Ali. Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi of Lahore High Court, MPAs, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Muhammad Ashraf Khan Rind, Deputy Secretary Planning Agriculture Deptt, Naeem Khalid, HEC nominee, Dr Amir Ejaz, Local Audit Divisional Director, Mehr Atta Muhammad, Former VC Agri Agriculture University, Dr Khalid Mahmood Khan, MNSUA Pro VC, Dr Ishtiaq Rajwana and others.

The syndicate also gave go ahead for different MoUs, signed between the university and other organisations and with a private hospital.

Leaves for PhD scholars, post-doc of different faculty members from abroad and for other courses were sanctioned.

Dr Asif Ali presented annual report to syndicate members besides apprising them about newly admitted students.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Lahore High Court Education Agriculture Agri HEC From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa score 225 for six against Sindh

4 minutes ago

Polio drops imperative to save children from perma ..

47 seconds ago

Pakistan rejects baseless Indian media reports abo ..

50 seconds ago

Opposition protests against development, prosperit ..

52 seconds ago

US Diplomat Heads to Africa on Terror-Fighting Mis ..

54 seconds ago

Captain Nauman Ali takes eight wickets as Northern ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.