Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University Of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali Gets Second Term

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:41 PM

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali gets second term

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :Dr Asif Ali assumed the office of Vice Chancellor Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) for a period of four years after being notified for second term.

A spokesperson for MNSUA said Dr Asif has been appointed VC for second term after completion of his first tenure on January 12.

The VC MNSUA did PhD in Plant Breeding and genetics with over 100 papers were on his credit which have been published in international journals.

He said Dr Asif had been working in UAF as director ORIC before appointment as VC in 2016 for first tenure.

More Stories From Education

