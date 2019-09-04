Multan Board announces results of HSSC examination

(@FahadShabbir)

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination 2019

Muhammad Zain ul Abideen, roll no 518604 of SAKIMS College for Boys Multan grabbed over all first position by securing 1049 marks and Azkaa, roll no 513848 of Govt Degree College for Women, Mian Channu bagged second position by getting 1048 marks while third position went to Aliza Arshad roll no 515006 of The Hawks Secondary School, Khanewal by obtaining 1047 marks.

In Pre Engineering Group, Muhammad Bin Tariq roll no 545467 of Govt Post Graduate College, Vehari grabbed first position by securing 1046 marks while Muhammad Abdullah of Punjab College, Burewala got second position by obtaining 1043 marks and Fatima Zahid roll no 546260 of Punjab College, Multan clinched third position by securing 1037 marks.

According to Gazette Notification, a total of 74491 appeared in the examination whereas 46,220 got through the examination showing a pass per centage of 62.05.

As many as 20 unfair means cases and complaints were registered while 19 were punished and one case has been left over.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Energey, Dr Akhtar Malik congratulated position holders, their parents and teachers.

He added the youth was future of the country.

Earlier, in her Welcome address, Chairperson BISE Dr Shamim Akhtar said that it was a great day for students and their parents.

She said the positions holders among around 75,000 students were star students, adding that they were pride for the country.

Later, Dr Akhatr Malik disbursed prizes among positions holders.