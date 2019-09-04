UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Multan Board Announces Results Of HSSC Examination

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

Multan Board announces results of HSSC examination

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) on Wednesday announced the result of Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) Examination 2019.

Muhammad Zain ul Abideen, roll no 518604 of SAKIMS College for Boys Multan grabbed over all first position by securing 1049 marks and Azkaa, roll no 513848 of Govt Degree College for Women, Mian Channu bagged second position by getting 1048 marks while third position went to Aliza Arshad roll no 515006 of The Hawks Secondary School, Khanewal by obtaining 1047 marks.

In Pre Engineering Group, Muhammad Bin Tariq roll no 545467 of Govt Post Graduate College, Vehari grabbed first position by securing 1046 marks while Muhammad Abdullah of Punjab College, Burewala got second position by obtaining 1043 marks and Fatima Zahid roll no 546260 of Punjab College, Multan clinched third position by securing 1037 marks.

According to Gazette Notification, a total of 74491 appeared in the examination whereas 46,220 got through the examination showing a pass per centage of 62.05.

As many as 20 unfair means cases and complaints were registered while 19 were punished and one case has been left over.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Energey, Dr Akhtar Malik congratulated position holders, their parents and teachers.

He added the youth was future of the country.

Earlier, in her Welcome address, Chairperson BISE Dr Shamim Akhtar said that it was a great day for students and their parents.

She said the positions holders among around 75,000 students were star students, adding that they were pride for the country.

Later, Dr Akhatr Malik disbursed prizes among positions holders.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Khanewal Vehari Burewala BISE Women HSSC 2019 Post All Government

Recent Stories

Wall Street Exchange opens new branch in Hor Al An ..

22 minutes ago

Reference against Robina Khalid adjourned till Sep ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University Vice Chancellor inaugurates comp ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes infrastruc ..

2 minutes ago

Tbilisi Welcomes Long-Awaited Nomination of US Amb ..

8 minutes ago

Iran's IRGC Says Seized 7 Trawlers Near Hormuz Str ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.