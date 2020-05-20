Multinational Company Donates Masks And Sanitizers To UVAS
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:48 PM
LAHORE (20-05-20): Amultinational company‘Trouwnutrition’ donated masks and sanitizers to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore for the safety of offices, farms, clinics and laboratories staff during COVID-19.
The Trouw nutritionalso offered to collaborate with UVAS in research in the areas of physiology, reproduction and animal nutrition for the capacity building of postgraduate students of UVAS.
Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad appreciated the support and efforts of Trouw nutritionand said suchresearch collaborations would be very beneficial for learning of UVAS students.