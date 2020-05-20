UrduPoint.com
Multinational Company Donates Masks And Sanitizers To UVAS

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:48 PM

Multinational company donates masks and sanitizers to UVAS

Amultinational company‘Trouwnutrition’ donated masks and sanitizers to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore for the safety of offices, farms, clinics and laboratories staff during COVID-19

LAHORE (20-05-20): Amultinational company‘Trouwnutrition’ donated masks and sanitizers to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore for the safety of offices, farms, clinics and laboratories staff during COVID-19.
The Trouw nutritionalso offered to collaborate with UVAS in research in the areas of physiology, reproduction and animal nutrition for the capacity building of postgraduate students of UVAS.


Vice-Chancellor Prof DrNasim Ahmad appreciated the support and efforts of Trouw nutritionand said suchresearch collaborations would be very beneficial for learning of UVAS students.

