Murad Raas announces new timings for schools across Punjab

(@fidahassanain)

The announcement came after 25 students fainted due to suffocation at schools in different areas.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2021) Punjab education Minister Murad Raas on Thursday announced new timings for schools across the province.

The Punjab Minister made this announcement amid extremely hot weather conditions.

Murad Raas said: “All Public and Private Schools of Punjab to comply with the following New School Timing schedule: 7am to 11:30am,”.

“Please follow SOPs issued by the government,” he added.

Earlier, the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) had decided to cut down duration of classes owing to the current heat-wave in Islamabad. Over 25 students fainted due to hot weather at a school.