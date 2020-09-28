UrduPoint.com
Music, Painting, Calligraphy Classes From October 5

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 01:59 PM

Rung School of Music and Arts would start Music, Painting and Calligraphy classes from October 5 to promote art field along with polishing the creative skills of youngsters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Rung school of Music and Arts would start Music, Painting and Calligraphy classes from October 5 to promote art field along with polishing the creative skills of youngsters.

The classes will commence under the supervision of different maestros of the said genres organized by the management to provide a creative learning opportunity to youth of twin cities.

The classes were�scheduled�to start�from�Monday to Saturday to enhance art skills, an official said on Monday.

He said that the timing of classes would be between�from�1�p.

m to 5�p.m daily.

He said that Calligraphy classes were aimed to beautify handwriting as calligraphy is consider a great source of creativity.

While Music Learning Classes were intended for the music lovers to polish new skills and unleash inner artist, he stated.

He said that to play pieces of�music�on a new instrument can be challenging, but achievable goal.

"Don't let your inner artist be locked in, this is the time to polish those skills and continue your�progress", he stated.

