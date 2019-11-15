(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A two-day International Conference on Comparative study of Arabic Literature will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on November 21 (Thursday).

Muslim scholars and academicians from Algeria, Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman and UAE will attend the first-ever event on the subject, a press release said on Friday.

Besides this, there will be a big number of participants from home, representing universities, academia and some religious institution, said the AIOU's Dean Arabic and Islamic Studies Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashimi.

The conference is a part of the University's concerted efforts promoting academic debate among the scholars from home and abroad on the matters of common interest for the guidance of the young generation.

The topics to be discussed will include influence of the Arabic literature on Pakistani local culture and inter-cultural influence of different literature on the human society.

There will be eight working sessions, during which seventy research-papers will be presented. The conference is being arranged by the University's department of Arabic.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum all possible efforts are being made to make the conference's deliberation productive one for better understanding of the Arabic literature and its impact on the society, he added.