UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslim Scholars To Attend Int'l Moot At AIOU On Nov. 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 03:51 PM

Muslim scholars to attend Int'l moot at AIOU on Nov. 21

A two-day International Conference on Comparative study of Arabic Literature will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on November 21 (Thursday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :A two-day International Conference on Comparative study of Arabic Literature will be held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) here on November 21 (Thursday).

Muslim scholars and academicians from Algeria, Egypt, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman and UAE will attend the first-ever event on the subject, a press release said on Friday.

Besides this, there will be a big number of participants from home, representing universities, academia and some religious institution, said the AIOU's Dean Arabic and Islamic Studies Dr. Shah Mohyuddin Hashimi.

The conference is a part of the University's concerted efforts promoting academic debate among the scholars from home and abroad on the matters of common interest for the guidance of the young generation.

The topics to be discussed will include influence of the Arabic literature on Pakistani local culture and inter-cultural influence of different literature on the human society.

There will be eight working sessions, during which seventy research-papers will be presented. The conference is being arranged by the University's department of Arabic.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum all possible efforts are being made to make the conference's deliberation productive one for better understanding of the Arabic literature and its impact on the society, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Egypt UAE Young Allama Iqbal Open University November Event All From Arab

Recent Stories

Army wants its land back where Monal restaurant is ..

49 minutes ago

Nasty helmet-swinging fight mars Browns win over S ..

46 seconds ago

Yellow Vest Protests Cost France $2.75Bln - Report ..

48 seconds ago

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) removes ..

52 seconds ago

Sufficient wheat stocks available for domestic con ..

57 seconds ago

32% of Pakistanis either doubt the negative effect ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.