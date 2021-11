NAEAC chairman visits Cholistan University

National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Chairman Dr Ashfaq Rajwana here on Thursday visited Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Chairman Dr Ashfaq Rajwana here on Thursday visited Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Bahawalpur.

He inspected faculties of Animal Sciences, Poultry Sciences and food Sciences and Technology.

He was accorded a warm welcome by Vice Chancellor, Prof-Dr.

Muhammad Sajjad Khan, Registrar Salman Mirza, Dr Kashif Akram, Controller Examination, Dr. Waseem Babar, Director, IT, Muhammad Khalid Mahmood and Director Students Affairs, Dr Qaswar Ali Shah.

He also visited sports Complex of the varsity. He lauded the role of the Cholistan University in imparting higher education in Bahawalpur region. He said that the varsity had been playing important role in providing education on livestock and nutrition.