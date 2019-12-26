NAEAC team visits Bahauddin Zakariya University Food Sciences, Entomology departments for accreditation

(@FahadShabbir)

A team of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition and Entomology Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to assess the standard of education and training facilities for their accreditation with the council here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A team of National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) visited Institute of Food Sciences and Nutrition and Entomology Department of Bahauddin Zakariya University BZU ) to assess the standard of education and training facilities for their accreditation with the council here Thursday.

Earlier, the team led by NAEAC chairman, Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana accompanying dean faculty of food, nutrition, and home sciences Agriculture University Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Sadiq Masood Butt, also met with the BZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Akbar Kundi.

The VC apprised the NAEAC team of the development that took place at various faculties and departments of BZU to improve educational and training facilities.

The NAEAC team also visited Entomology department where chairman Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Shah and other officials and teachers gave them detailed briefing.

Dean faculty of agriculture sciences and technology Prof.

Dr. Hukoomat Ali, director institute of food sciences and nutrition Prof Dr Saeed Akhtar Sheikh, registrar BZU Sohaib Rashid Khan, Dr. Tauseef Sultan, Dr. Tariq Ismail, Dr. KhurramAfzal, and Dr. Maimoona were also present.