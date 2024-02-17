Open Menu

NAEAC Team Visits PU Departments

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2024 | 06:37 PM

NAEAC team visits PU departments

Chairman of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi visited three departments of the Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences on behalf of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Chairman of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi visited three departments of the Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences on behalf of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

PU Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dean Faculty of Geo-Sciences Prof Dr Sajid Rasheed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq Rana and heads of departments were present on the occasion.

Prof Haider informed the participants about the performance of the institution for improvement of agricultural education. Prof Shafiq Rana gave a detailed review on the measures taken to ensure high quality of education at the PU and welcomed the suggestions given for improving the quality of education.

Among the team members of HEC Islamabad, Prof Dr Ijaz Rasool, Prof Dr Ghulam Qadir, Dr Ghulam Rasool, Dr Abdul Ghafar and Saeed Mughal were present. Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Dr Muhammad Bilal Chattha and Dr.Rashid Mehmood from Punjab University thanked the distinguished guests and informed the ongoing educational activities in the institution.

PU Chairman food Sciences Prof Dr Shinawar Waseem Ali, while receiving his certificate, thanked the chairman NAEAC and reiterated his determination to further improve the performance of the department.

Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi appreciated the services of HEC Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed in the field of higher education.

Later, the delegation members met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Punjab Agriculture Mukhtar Ahmed Rashid Mehmood HEC From

Recent Stories

LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

LDA DG reviews progress on Avenue-1 development

7 minutes ago
 Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 's ..

Ukraine withdraws from eastern city Avdiivka to 'save our people'

7 minutes ago
 2-Day inclusive education capacity building traini ..

2-Day inclusive education capacity building training held at Allama Iqbal Open U ..

10 minutes ago
 83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

83 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

7 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi order ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi orders probe into rigging allegatio ..

7 minutes ago
 PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division ..

PML-N demands investigation of Rawalpindi Division Commissioner Chatha

29 minutes ago
CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

CM condoles loss of lives in road accident

7 minutes ago
 Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences withou ..

Baku, Yerevan pledge to resolve differences without force: Scholz

7 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements

CCPO reviews PSL security arrangements

7 minutes ago
 Annual sports, family festival at Punjab Universit ..

Annual sports, family festival at Punjab University

7 minutes ago
 Beijing's top diplomat says China will be a 'force ..

Beijing's top diplomat says China will be a 'force for stability'

7 minutes ago
 UK and China agree to deepen cooperation as minist ..

UK and China agree to deepen cooperation as ministers meet

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education