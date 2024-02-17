NAEAC team visits PU departments

Chairman of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi visited three departments of the Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences on behalf of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Chairman of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi visited three departments of the Punjab University Faculty of Agricultural Sciences on behalf of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

PU Dean Faculty of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider, Dean Faculty of Geo-Sciences Prof Dr Sajid Rasheed, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof Dr Muhammad Shafiq Rana and heads of departments were present on the occasion.

Prof Haider informed the participants about the performance of the institution for improvement of agricultural education. Prof Shafiq Rana gave a detailed review on the measures taken to ensure high quality of education at the PU and welcomed the suggestions given for improving the quality of education.

Among the team members of HEC Islamabad, Prof Dr Ijaz Rasool, Prof Dr Ghulam Qadir, Dr Ghulam Rasool, Dr Abdul Ghafar and Saeed Mughal were present. Dr Muhammad Arshad Javed, Dr Muhammad Bilal Chattha and Dr.Rashid Mehmood from Punjab University thanked the distinguished guests and informed the ongoing educational activities in the institution.

PU Chairman food Sciences Prof Dr Shinawar Waseem Ali, while receiving his certificate, thanked the chairman NAEAC and reiterated his determination to further improve the performance of the department.

Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Sahi appreciated the services of HEC Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed in the field of higher education.

Later, the delegation members met Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood.