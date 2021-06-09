UrduPoint.com
NAECA Holds Awareness Seminar For Students Of Gomal Uni

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:46 PM

NAECA holds awareness seminar for students of Gomal Uni

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Wednesday arranged an awareness seminar at Gomal University to educate the staff and students regarding the accreditation process of the council

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) ::National Agriculture education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Wednesday arranged an awareness seminar at Gomal University to educate the staff and students regarding the accreditation process of the council.

A two-members team of NAEAC including the Chairperson Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana and Secretary Dr Abdul Ghaffar briefed the audience on the responsibilities and objectives of the council. They assured full support to Gomal University in producing quality graduates.

Vice Chancellor Gomal varsity Prof Dr Masroor Elahi Babar said that graduates from Gomal were bringing a good name to the country by serving on national and international platforms.

On the occasion,coordinator faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Dr. Shakeeb Ullah briefed the guests on the progress and history of the faculty.

Registrar, Coordinator City Campus, all the Deans, Directors and HoDs were present on the occasion.The Vice Chancellor presented shields to the guests at the end of the event.

