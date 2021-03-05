UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAHE Holds E-Office Training For HEC Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:13 PM

NAHE holds E-Office training for HEC employees

The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE) organized a hands-on training for e-office to top-up virtual trainings provided on the subject in conjunction with the National Information Technology Board (NITB)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) organized a hands-on training for e-office to top-up virtual trainings provided on the subject in conjunction with the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The HEC staff was now able to benefit from a practical training with onsite instructors to answer questions and practically work through problems respective employees were facing. Members from the Faculty Affairs Division were trained in the first round � other HEC divisions will receive similar top-up training in the weeks to come.

Director General of Faculty Affairs Muhammad Raza Chohan appreciated NAHE for conducting this training as well as Saif ur Rehman of NITB for conducting an interactive and effective session.

The E-office is an electronic system of office and operational management which will help make functions more efficient and improve accountability at HEC. The programme is being implemented across various ministries in the government and has been approved by the Federal Cabinet and the Nation e-Government Council.

The instructor was able to showcase unique features of the e-office system, inclusive of databases of all government offices, ministries, and officers.

The potential benefits for this are environmental as well as practical because with its proper utilization, there will be flexibility in where employees can work from. This will help support staff as services increasingly move online and ensure efficiency, consistency, and transparency across the board.

NAHE is established as a stand-alone, autonomous institution operating under the auspices of HEC to improve the quality of teaching, research and governance in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) across Pakistan.

It is envisioned as the premier institution for quality research and teaching related to all aspects of higher education in Pakistan. This series of trainings is one of multiple ongoing NAHE endeavors at HEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Education HEC All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Styen is optimistic about his return to Pakistan t ..

6 minutes ago

MSB Educational Institute Haidery and Nazaafat Com ..

13 minutes ago

Whole nation standing by PM: Shaukat Yousafzai

2 minutes ago

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Ridicules Belarus' Req ..

7 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers arrested; 1300 grams heroin, 133 ..

7 minutes ago

IRSA releases 84,400 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.