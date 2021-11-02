UrduPoint.com

Namibia To Offer Free COVID-19 Testing To Students Intending To Study Abroad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:52 PM

Namibia to offer free COVID-19 testing to students intending to study abroad

Namibia will conduct free COVID-19 tests for students intending to study abroad as of Nov. 6, a government official said Tuesday

WINDHOEK, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Namibia will conduct free COVID-19 tests for students intending to study abroad as of Nov. 6, a government official said Tuesday.

The tests will be done by authorized COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country and they will be done on their departure to study abroad provided adequate proof has been submitted by the student, Health Ministry executive director Ben Nangombe said in an announcement.

"The students will only be tested twice a year at government expense. The amendment to student COVID-19 test exemption permit provided by the Health Ministry was brought about by the fact that some students were now requesting for this service with frequent regularity," he added.

Nangombe said mandatory documentation required will include certified copies of a valid passport, proof of registration or confirmation letter from the university for the year, valid study permit and copies of student card.

Related Topics

Student Namibia From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber discuss enhancing economic, invest ..

Sharjah Chamber discuss enhancing economic, investment cooperation with Kazakhst ..

9 minutes ago
 JI welcomes PHC verdict on holding Village Council ..

JI welcomes PHC verdict on holding Village Council elections on party's basis

1 minute ago
 Ten UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire ..

Ten UN Peacekeepers From Egypt Wounded in Gunfire in CAR - UN Mission

1 minute ago
 Import expo conductive to business ties with China ..

Import expo conductive to business ties with China

1 minute ago
 OIC Secretary General H.E. Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaime ..

OIC Secretary General H.E. Dr Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen's Statement during the Open ..

14 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Enacts Ukrainian Security Council's Deci ..

Zelenskyy Enacts Ukrainian Security Council's Decision on New Set of Sanctions o ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.