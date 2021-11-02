Namibia to offer free COVID-19 testing to students intending to study abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

Namibia will conduct free COVID-19 tests for students intending to study abroad as of Nov. 6, a government official said Tuesday

WINDHOEK, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Namibia will conduct free COVID-19 tests for students intending to study abroad as of Nov. 6, a government official said Tuesday.

The tests will be done by authorized COVID-19 testing laboratories in the country and they will be done on their departure to study abroad provided adequate proof has been submitted by the student, Health Ministry executive director Ben Nangombe said in an announcement.

"The students will only be tested twice a year at government expense. The amendment to student COVID-19 test exemption permit provided by the Health Ministry was brought about by the fact that some students were now requesting for this service with frequent regularity," he added.

Nangombe said mandatory documentation required will include certified copies of a valid passport, proof of registration or confirmation letter from the university for the year, valid study permit and copies of student card.