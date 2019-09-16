UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Directs Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority To Present Details Of Issues Redressed During Last Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:47 PM

National Assembly Body directs Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority to present details of issues redressed during last year

National Assembly Standing Sub Committee of Federal Education and Professional Training here Monday directed the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to present the details of issues of private schools redressed during last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Sub Committee of Federal Education and Professional Training here Monday directed the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to present the details of issues of private schools redressed during last year.

The committee also directed the PEIRA Spokesman to present the details of fees charged by the private schools during 2017 including fee increased later.

The meeting chaired by Convenor Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Nawaz Awan, was also attended by the MNA Mehnaz Aziz, officials from the education ministry, federal directorate of education, PEIRA, representatives of private schools and parents.

According to the decision of Supreme Court 2017, the fee would only be increased five percent, he added.

The Committee Convenor said that PEIRA was doing nothing since 2016 except registration of the private schools and added it had been working without head for last six years. He also underlined the need for mapping of all schools.

Awan criticized the poor performance of PEIRA saying that it had failed to accommodate private school issues. No child would be dropped from school for not paying the fee, he added.

PEIRA must take education ministry on board for implementing on the meeting's suggestions, he stressed.

MNA, Mehnaz Aziz said that a committee consisting of seven members should be established. She said that PIERA should increase its registration fees.

Speaking on the occasion the parents suggested that PEIRA should enlist the details of registered and unregistered schools at its website.

Related Topics

National Assembly Supreme Court Poor Education 2017 2016 All From

Recent Stories

PTCL Partners with Irdeto to Provide Parental Cont ..

3 minutes ago

6-day educational course for young surgeons begins ..

2 minutes ago

IAEA to Continue Verification of Iran's Implementa ..

2 minutes ago

Sanjrani invites legislators to attend conference ..

2 minutes ago

12 more fall prey to Dengue

2 minutes ago

110 new doctors to be recruited for Bahawal Victor ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.