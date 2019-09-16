National Assembly Body directs Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority to present details of issues redressed during last year

National Assembly Standing Sub Committee of Federal Education and Professional Training here Monday directed the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to present the details of issues of private schools redressed during last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : National Assembly Standing Sub Committee of Federal Education and Professional Training here Monday directed the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) to present the details of issues of private schools redressed during last year.

The committee also directed the PEIRA Spokesman to present the details of fees charged by the private schools during 2017 including fee increased later.

The meeting chaired by Convenor Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Nawaz Awan, was also attended by the MNA Mehnaz Aziz, officials from the education ministry, federal directorate of education, PEIRA, representatives of private schools and parents.

According to the decision of Supreme Court 2017, the fee would only be increased five percent, he added.

The Committee Convenor said that PEIRA was doing nothing since 2016 except registration of the private schools and added it had been working without head for last six years. He also underlined the need for mapping of all schools.

Awan criticized the poor performance of PEIRA saying that it had failed to accommodate private school issues. No child would be dropped from school for not paying the fee, he added.

PEIRA must take education ministry on board for implementing on the meeting's suggestions, he stressed.

MNA, Mehnaz Aziz said that a committee consisting of seven members should be established. She said that PIERA should increase its registration fees.

Speaking on the occasion the parents suggested that PEIRA should enlist the details of registered and unregistered schools at its website.