National Assembly Body Recommends Bill For University Of Islamabad Establishment

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:02 AM

Standing Committee of National Assembly on Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Thursday recommended the bill for the establishment of University of Islamabad

The bill called the University of Islamabad Act 2019 was presented to the committee with a mini statement of the Federal Minister for Education and professional training Shafqat Mehmood.

According to the statement of the minister attached with the bill, The University of Islamabad is a private sector entity and a project of Foundation for Advancement of Innovation, Research and Education (FAIRE).

The FAIRE is duly registered with Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as non-profit organization for establishing a new university at Bahria Golf City, Murree Expressway, Islamabad.

The university of Islamabad will be a comprehensive university offering programmes in Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, International Relations and Mathematics.

According to the bill, the patron of the University will be federal minister for education and also preside at the convocation.

The chancellor of the university shall be nominated by the Board of Directors of FAIRE for a period of five years.

The vice-chancellor shall be appointed by the chancellor on the basis of the recommendations made by the board of governors.

The bill says that the university will be a corporate body with a principle seat in Islamabad and it may set up its campuses colleges, institutes, offices, research or study centers and other facilities in other cities of the country as well as abroad.

According to the bill the university shall institute financial aid programmes for students in need, to the extent considered feasible by the board of governors.

The bill says that the university shall have a fund which shall be credited its income from fees, charges, donations, trusts, bequests, endowments, contributions, grants and all other sources.

The minister said the FAIRE has come forward to augment the government initiative to develop education institutions at all levels and particularly in higher education.

