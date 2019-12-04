UrduPoint.com
National Curriculum To Help Mainstream Seminary Students: Shafqat Mahmood

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Federal Minister for Education and Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the national curriculum being prepared by the federal government, would help mainstream the students of madrassas (religious seminaries).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ):Federal Minister for Education and Training Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said the national curriculum being prepared by the federal government, would help mainstream the students of madrassas (religious seminaries).

Addressing the national conference on educational challenges to Pakistan organized here by the Institute of Social and Policy Sciences (I-SAPS), the minister said bringing the seminary students in the mainstream would be a big success, which would also increase literacy rate in the country.

Under the national curriculum, the seminary students would be able to take matric and intermediate examinations in next four years, he added.

Shafqat Mahmood said the government wanted to bring educational policy reforms and it was developing procedures for a accurate data collection. Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to improve the educational system, he added.

He said the country had witnessed many changes after the passage of 18th Constitutional Amendment. It was the state's responsibility to educate children from the age of five to 16 years, but three types of educational systems were being followed in the country, which were a hurdle in bringing educational reforms, he added.

The minister said it was the high time to review the issues related to literacy and the present government had already included overcoming challenges being faced by the educational system in the national policy.

A large number of educational experts, foreign dignitaries, and academia are participating in the conference.

Ms Nargis Sultana of FOSI - Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Ibrahim of Jazz Pakistan, Javed Ahmed Malik of DRI Pakistan, Ms Umbreen Arif Technical Advisor, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, also spoke at the inaugural session.

