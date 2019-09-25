UrduPoint.com
National Songs Competition Held Among Students At Pilot Secondary School

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 09:54 PM

National songs competition held among students at Pilot Secondary School

A national songs competition among girls and boys students of public schools titled " Meray Naghmain Tumeray Liye Haan" held at Pilot Secondary School here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A national songs competition among girls and boys students of public schools titled " Meray Naghmain Tumeray Liye Haan" held at Pilot Secondary school here on Wednesday.

The Multan Arts Council in collaboration with District education Authority (DEA) arranged the competition as a good number of students participated in the event.

Among girls, Darukshan Mahmood stood first, Amber Nisha clinched second position and Hafsa Nadeem grabbed third position while Mubashiri Zaffar and Amara Talat were awarded consolation prizes.

Similarly, among boys Samad Hussain bagged first, Nauman Ahsan and Saqib stood second, Muhammad Ahmad Shah clinched third position while Muhammad Qasim Shah and M Faizan were given consolation prizes.

CEO DHA Shamsher Ahmad Khan gave away prizes among the winners.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that future of the youth is bright, adding that they are parotitic and equipped with lots of capabilities.

Resident Director MAC Chaudhary Tahir Mahmood said that the council would keep on holding such competitions in future too.

Principal Pilot Secondary School, Mahar Allah Buksh also spoke.

Known musician Ustad Sagheer Ahmed and local singer Arif Khan Babar were judges.

