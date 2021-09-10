National songs competition to be arranged government collage

UrduPoint.com

Government College of Technology Khairpur will arrange National Songs Competition amongst the students on September 13 to mark Defence Day of Pakistan, said an announcement here on Friday

The competition will be held at its auditorium and a number of students will participate and exhibit their talent.

National Songs Competition amongst the students of Khairpur would also be held under the supervision of Zulifqar Ali Bhutto campus of the Mehran Engineering University.

