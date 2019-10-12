National Textile University Faisalabad, IdeaGist sign MoU for support of students

National Textile University Faisalabad and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) National Textile University Faisalabad and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country.The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched soon for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem, the official sources said on Friday.They said IdeaGist being digital platform supporting the PM's startup programme, will provide online entrepreneurship trainings to final year students of the NTU Faisalabad.

We are welcoming ways to promote an entrepreneurial culture and would like to see more self-sustainable new ventures by the students, they said."The accord will definitely bring in the culture of entrepreneurship that we all are striving for," the sources added.

Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.A portal, they said, has been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the NTU Faisalabad students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.IdeaGist would help the NTU's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it, they added.