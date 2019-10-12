UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Textile University Faisalabad, IdeaGist Sign MoU For Support Of Students

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 12:00 AM

National Textile University Faisalabad, IdeaGist sign MoU for support of students

National Textile University Faisalabad and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) National Textile University Faisalabad and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country.The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched soon for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem, the official sources said on Friday.They said IdeaGist being digital platform supporting the PM's startup programme, will provide online entrepreneurship trainings to final year students of the NTU Faisalabad.

We are welcoming ways to promote an entrepreneurial culture and would like to see more self-sustainable new ventures by the students, they said."The accord will definitely bring in the culture of entrepreneurship that we all are striving for," the sources added.

Under the project, the world's leading digital incubator would also provide the students access to skill training in seven emerging technologies, including 3D Printing, AI, AR, Blockchain, Internet of Things, Intelligent Vehicles, and Smart Robots.A portal, they said, has been developed to connect online community of students, alumni, researchers and industry to encourage collaboration in developing innovation driven enterprises.It would also offer support business incubation center workshops, one-on-one mentoring and process guidelines to the NTU Faisalabad students by connecting the incubator to a global pool of investors.IdeaGist would help the NTU's faculty and students get access to National Investment Portal and National Innovation Showcase which would enable them in showcasing their start-ups and getting investment for it, they added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Internet World Business Vehicles Textile All Industry

Recent Stories

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

34 minutes ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

34 minutes ago

US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - ..

34 minutes ago

SDF Transfers 2 IS Members Responsible for Murderi ..

35 minutes ago

Treasury Chief Mnuchin Says US-China Trade Talks H ..

38 minutes ago

Former US Envoy to Ukraine Tells Congress Trump Pu ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.