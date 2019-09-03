National Textile University (NTU) to setup modern textile lab

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad will establish a most modern textile lab to provide yarn and cloth testing facilities.

NTU Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain disclosed this during a meeting with the delegations of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Yarn Market here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman of the university, this lab will be equipped with latest machinery and gadgets which will help the local yarn and cloth markets to get cloths and yarn tests at about fifty percent concession rates.

In this connection, UAF Rector Dr Tanveer Hussain will visit Yarn Market very soon in order to finalize the lab project so thatthis facility could be provided at the earliest, he added.