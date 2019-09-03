UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Textile University (NTU) To Setup Modern Textile Lab

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 04:39 PM

National Textile University (NTU) to setup modern textile lab

National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad will establish a most modern textile lab to provide yarn and cloth testing facilities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad will establish a most modern textile lab to provide yarn and cloth testing facilities.

NTU Rector Prof Dr Tanveer Hussain disclosed this during a meeting with the delegations of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and Yarn Market here on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman of the university, this lab will be equipped with latest machinery and gadgets which will help the local yarn and cloth markets to get cloths and yarn tests at about fifty percent concession rates.

In this connection, UAF Rector Dr Tanveer Hussain will visit Yarn Market very soon in order to finalize the lab project so thatthis facility could be provided at the earliest, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Visit Chamber Market Commerce Textile Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Chairman National Account Bureau (NAB), Justice Ja ..

2 minutes ago

Child Protection Advisory Board to launch an aware ..

2 minutes ago

Dengue cases likely to go up in coming weeks in ca ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese shares mixed at midday Tuesday

2 minutes ago

Central jail security beefed up in Faisalabad

16 minutes ago

Death row prisoner dies in Sargodha

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.