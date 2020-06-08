UrduPoint.com
National Textile University Online Exams From July 15

National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad decided to conduct online exams of its student as all educational activities were suspended in the university due to coronavirus pandemic

According to university spokesman here on Monday,on the directions of Higher education Commission (HEC),the university would conduct exams online and issue results on the basis of assignments marks.

He said that NTU Faisalabad had already started its educational activities online,adding that teachers and faculty members have been directed to complete their study classes/courses up to June 15.

He said that the students will be given one-month time for preparation for examinations and they can also get guidance from their teachers online in this regard.

Online exams would be commence from July 15, while practical exams will be held after lockdown, he added.

