National University Of Medical Sciences Participates In Beaconhouse National College Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:02 AM

National University of Medical Sciences participates in Beaconhouse National College Fair

National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) participated in Beaconhouse National College Fair 2019 (BNCF) along with other leading colleges and universities from all over the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) participated in Beaconhouse National College Fair 2019 (BNCF) along with other leading colleges and universities from all over the country.

NUMS setup an advisory stall to counsel thousands of O/A Level and IB students about the academic programs and career paths.

A research-led multidisciplinary institution, NUMS is providing opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate education in Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Allied Health, Veterinary Sciences along with Social Sciences and Liberal Arts.

The students were briefed in detail about the educational opportunities including admission process, eligibility criteria, fee structures, campus life, facilities and scholarships offered at NUMS.

The event was organized by Beaconhouse school System (BSS) Pakistan. Ms. Zarmina Imtiaz from NUMS PR & Media and Ms. Mehreen Ishtiaq from Academics represented NUMS at the fair.

The fair provided aspiring students a unique opportunity to interact with NUMS' academic experts who answered all their queries and provided necessary information.

Your Thoughts and Comments

