National University of Modern Languages awards degrees to 327 graduates in its convocation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :As many as 327 graduates of different programs have been conferred degrees in 15th convocation of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) held here Saturday. In this Convocation, a total of 20 gold medals have also been awarded to the graduates of different programs.

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr. Ishrat Hussain was the chief guest of the ceremony. While, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General Human Resource Development (HRD) General Headquarters Major General Nayyer Naseer, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments and a large number of students along with their parents also attended the Convocation.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ishrat Hussain said that it is matter of great pleasure for him to attend the 15th Convocation of NUML as a chief guest. He congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on the successful completion of education. He said it is the first steps for the students in lifelong learning and alongwith education; dedication, commitment and hardwork is the key to achieve success in life.

He stressed that all the passing out students must focus on ethical and moral values to develop a tolerant society. He said that NUML is a unique University which is playing important role in global economy by teaching languages.

Dr Ishrat said that government has started various programs for youth as youth is the asset of the country.

He further said that under Ehsaas Program, the government is providing two hundred thousand scholarships for under graduate students which is the largest scholarships ever and under Kamyab Jawan Program, a hefty amount is earmarked to give loans to youth to start their businesses. It is need of the hour that we must stand united in prevailing situation and play our due part for the development of our motherland, he added.

Earlier, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the achievements and contribution made by NUML in various fields of education, especially in oriental and occidental languages, being one of the largest language universities in Asia.

He said that a newly constructed research center is almost ready for inauguration, which will help faculty and students to expand their research scope and will provide excellent research opportunities. He also highlighted that NUML while keeping in view of future demand, has started new BS programs such as BS Area Studies (China) which will help the students to understand the importance of CPEC and regional developments.

He said that NUML is providing various facilities to students like career counseling etc and assist them academically to choose right subject to excel in life. He said that NUML, currently employs around 200 PhD faculty members while 117 more PhDs are expected to complete their degrees by next year.