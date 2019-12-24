UrduPoint.com
National University Of Science And Technology (NUST) Confers 248 UG, PG Degrees At Combined Convocation

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:08 PM

National University of Science and technology (NUST) confers 248 UG, PG degrees at combined convocation

National University of Science and technology (NUST) on Tuesday organized combined convocation of Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Bio-sciences (ASAB) and School of Natural Sciences (SNS), here at the university's main campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):National University of Science and technology (NUST) on Tuesday organized combined convocation of Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Bio-sciences (ASAB) and School of Natural Sciences (SNS), here at the university's main campus.

Around 248 graduates received Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees at the convocation.

Rector NUST Lt Gen (Retd) Naweed Zaman, was the chief guest on the occasion and conferred degrees upon the graduates in the disciplines of Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Healthcare Biotechnology, Industrial Biotechnology, Plant Biotechnology and Applied Biosciences.

He also awarded medals and certificates to graduates who achieved distinction in academics and research.

�� Rector NUST felicitated the graduating students and their proud parents and faculty.

He urged upon the graduates to optimally utilise their knowledge and skills towards the national development.

He advised them never to hesitate reaching out to their alma mater if they ever needed any guidance and support.

He maintained that by getting a degree from NUST, they had entered into a network of 35000 other graduates of NUST spread across 61 different countries.�The Rector also expressed his appreciation for NUST faculty, researchers and staff, whose unparalleled contribution helped NUST attain its present ranking among the top 400 universities of the world.

