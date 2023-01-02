National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) honors its top-performing researchers, innovators

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2023 | 09:35 PM

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) honored its top-performing researchers and innovators at the Research and Innovation Excellence Awards ceremony held here

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) honored its top-performing researchers and innovators at the Research and Innovation Excellence Awards ceremony held here.

The ceremony was held in recognition of the commitment of faculty members excelling in research and innovation, Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari conferred cash prizes and certificates to as many as 53 awardees for the years 2020 and 2021 for winning Best Researcher, Best Innovator and Top Performer awards.

In his address, Rector NUST emphasized that the faculty members are an integral part of the university, who are continuously contributing towards achieving research and academic excellence, which is reflected in international rankings and increased national and international collaborations.

He urged the faculty members to keep up with the fast-changing requirements of academia as well as inculcate civic and moral values in the students.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Pro-Rector RIC-NUST Dr Rizwan Riaz appreciated the contributions of NUST researchers in uplifting NUST to its current standing.

He maintained that NUST takes pride in its high achievers and acknowledges their meritorious accomplishments.

He further said that our faculty has helped us grow NUST ecosystem to heights unparalleled in Pakistan; an ecosystem that is now internationally recognised.

