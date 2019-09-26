National University of Sciences and Technology tops for partnerships with employers in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been ranked number one in Pakistan for partnerships with employers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been ranked number one in Pakistan for partnerships with employers.

According to the 2020 'Graduate Employability Rankings' issued by QS, the world's renowned ranking agency NUST stands between 301-500 amongst world universities, said a press release issued here.

The 'Graduate Employability Rankings' seek to compare the employability outcomes of higher education institutions across the world.