National University Of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Holds First 'Job Fair' In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 05:01 PM

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) holds first 'Job Fair' in Multan

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) held its first ever "Job Fair" in Multan, presenting its dynamic graduates to employers from around the City of Saints, and adjacent towns and cities including Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan

National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) held its first ever "Job Fair" in Multan, presenting its dynamic graduates to employers from around the City of Saints, and adjacent towns and cities including Vehari and Rahim Yar Khan.

Representatives from over 30 industries present at the event held at Multan Industrial Estate, to pick and choose from amongst soon-to-be graduates in the disciplines of Chemical Engineering, Materials Engineering and Applied Biosciences, said a message received here.

The event was inaugurated by Sheikh Fazal Elahi, President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), who lauded NUST initiative of holding the job fair in Multan for the very first time, hoping that the event would become a regular annual feature.

NUST Pro-Rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC) Dr Nassar Ikraam was also present on the occasion amongst other distinguished guests from the industry.

