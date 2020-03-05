National University Of Sciences & Technology Ranked No. 1 Among Top 300 World Universities In "Engineering & Technology"

UrduPoint.com
National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained its No. 1 position in Pakistan in the discipline of Engineering & Technology, and also moved up 61 positions since last year, becoming the only Pakistani university in top 300 world universities in Engineering & Technology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ):National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has retained its No. 1 position in Pakistan in the discipline of Engineering & Technology, and also moved up 61 positions since last year, becoming the only Pakistani university in top 300 world universities in Engineering & Technology.

As per Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Subject Rankings 2020 released the other day, NUST has also been ranked for the first time in two other disciplines these include Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management, becoming the only Pakistani university to have been ranked in 3 out of 5 disciplines, a press release on Thursday said.

As per the 2020 rankings, NUST is among the top 200 world universities in the subject of Computer Science & Information Systems (CS&IS), becoming the first and only Pakistani university to make it to the top 200 in this subject. It is also featured prominently in 7 other subjects, namely Electrical & Electronics Engineering; Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering; Chemical Engineering; Physics & Astronomy; Mathematics; Chemistry; and Business & Management, it added.

NUST has made its first-ever appearance in the subject of Chemical Engineering, and is ranked No.1 in Pakistan in this subject. It has also made an inaugural entry in ranking for the subject of Chemistry. It merits special mention that Chemical Engineering and Chemistry as subjects and "Social Sciences & Management" and "Natural Sciences" as disciplines are relatively new areas at NUST, and to be ranked in them a few years after their commencement is indeed a matter of pride for the university and for Pakistan.

NUST's School of Natural Sciences (SNS) and School of Social Sciences & Humanities (S&H) are fairly new Schools, and within a short period of time they are among the top 2 in Pakistan.

NUST has maintained its No.1 position in Pakistan in CS&IS, Electrical & Electronic Engineering and in Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing Engineering for the past 3 years consecutively.

