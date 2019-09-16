NAVTTC Board approves projects for uplift of skill training in country

NAVTTC Board of Management Monday approved various development projects for implementation of the recommendations of Task Force constituted for development of TVET Sector in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) : NAVTTC Board of Management Monday approved various development projects for implementation of the recommendations of Task Force constituted for development of TVET Sector in Pakistan

The decision was taken in the 20th Board of Management meeting of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) which was chaired by Chairman NAVTTC Board Syed Javed Hassan and attended by the Secretary Industries & Production, Additional Secretary Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training and members of Board of Management.

On this occasion, the board chairman expected maximum participation of private sector for development of TVET Sector.

The chairman informed the house about 2-year skill development project showcasing the road map of present government for TVET Sector in view of Task Force recommendations followed by implementation aspect at NAVTTC.

The Executive Director NAVTTC Dr.

Nasir Khan briefed the members about various initiatives and emphasized on the maximum collaboration and support of the private sector with NAVTTC in training delivery, demand driven trades, monitoring and evaluation and employment opportunities and other necessary areas for skill development.

The board appreciated NAVTTC's initiative to introduce Matric Tech regime for integrating TVET in the formal education under which NVQF qualifications from level 1-4 will be taught in 9th and tenth grades.

The project will be piloted in Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and AJK in the first phase. Another initiative is introduction of "Virtual TVET" for distance learning/e-learning in the TVET sector of the country.

The Executive Director informed the members that to increase opportunities for female skill training program 30 percent quota is fixed that will help in ensuing gender mainstreaming in the country.