NAVTTC, Takamol to conduct trade testing of 1000 candidates desirous to work in KSA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :An inauguration ceremony of Skills Verification Program (SVP) by Takamol Saudi Arabia and NAVTTC Pakistan was held on Tuesday at the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training under which the trade testing will be conducted in 12 assessment centers for 1,000 candidates, desirous of working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood and Dr. Adnan Al-Nuaim, Deputy Minister for International Affairs from KSA witnessed the event along with other senior officials of both the countries.

NAVTTC is mandated to conduct skills and competencies tests with an aim to provide Pakistani workforce with authentic certification which has been made a prerequisite for all skill visas for employments.

In pilot phase, the trade testing will be conducted in 12 assessment centers for 1,000 candidates, desirous of working in the KSA. Successful candidates will be issued authentic and internationally recognized joint certificate by both Takamol and NAVTTC, through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) assessment.

On this occasion, the Federal Minister said that Pakistan will be the first country to empower expatriate Pakistani workforce with globally recognized skill certification and enhance the flow of qualified and aptly skilled Pakistani workers to international labor market particularly to KSA. This will ultimately expand the prospects of the right employment/skill visas opportunities for supplementing their remuneration and contributing substantially to Pakistan's economy, he added.

The Minister further added that this important cooperation between both countries will prove to be a hallmark for enhancing the employment opportunities for skilled Pakistani workforce and will also safeguard the existing Pakistani workforce in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Adnan Al-Nuaim, Deputy Minister for International Affairs KSA assured the full support regarding implementation of the SVP and hoped that this will enhance the employment opportunities of Pakistani skilled labour and further strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Dr. Ahmad Abduljabbar Al-Yamani, CEO-Takamol said that today's event will prove to a milestone in facilitating the Pakistani skilled workforce to gain employment. He also assured NAVTTC of full cooperation from Takamol in the smooth and timely testing and certification of Pakistani skilled workforce.

Most of the present Pakistani workforce in KSA fall in the category of un-skilled or semi-skilled labour, which means reduced remunerations and it also impacts remittances negatively. Moreover, in the changing scenario of labour laws and dynamics of the labour market overseas, a large number of Pakistani skill workforce require skills certification as presently they face non-recognition of their qualifications, skills and certification.

This skill verification program between NAVTTC Pakistan and Takamol Saudi Arabia will help a large number of these workers, also leading to national productivity and development.

In the end, Federal Minister appreciated the efforts of NAVTTC under leadership of Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan and Executive Director NAVTTC Sajid Baloch to achieve this hallmark far-reaching program between NAVTTC and Takamol.

It is expected that millions of Pakistani skilled workers will get gainful employment opportunities with higher earning as a result of the efforts of NAVTTC and Government of Pakistan, he expressed. He also said that in pilot phase, candidates will not be charged any fee for testing and certification.