NAVTTC To Hold Day-long Conference On "National Vocational Qualification Framework"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would hold a day-long conference on "National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF): Opportunities & Challenges Way Forward" here on Tuesday.

"The one-day NVQF moot will help boost the country's Technical & Vocational Education & Training (TVET) sector," a press release said.

Parliamentarians, ambassadors, industrialists, heads of all provincial TEVTAs and key stakeholders of skill sector are scheduled to attend the conference, which would provide a way forward towards augmenting, reforming and restructuring efforts in the TVET sector.

NVQF is one of the key components for establishing a uniform national system of qualifications, assessment and training that will support achieving the goals set under the "National Skills for All TVET Strategy.

" "It will help improve the quality of outcomes, quality of skills and provide sufficient knowledge that meets the industrial needs," Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan said.

NAVTTC has worked upon equivalencies of the NVQF levels with the general education system to synchronize the TVET system with the ongoing educations level.

The commission has achieved an important milestone towards streamlining the TVET through development of national vocational qualifications compatible with the international standards and requirements in 25 most important trades including high-tech fields like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mechatronics and Automation.

Standardization of qualifications at national and international level plays pivotal role in reforming TVET sector.