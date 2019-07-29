UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAVTTC To Hold Day-long Conference On "National Vocational Qualification Framework"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

NAVTTC to hold day-long conference on

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would hold a day-long conference on "National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF): Opportunities & Challenges Way Forward" here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) would hold a day-long conference on "National Vocational Qualification Framework (NVQF): Opportunities & Challenges Way Forward" here on Tuesday.

"The one-day NVQF moot will help boost the country's Technical & Vocational Education & Training (TVET) sector," a press release said.

Parliamentarians, ambassadors, industrialists, heads of all provincial TEVTAs and key stakeholders of skill sector are scheduled to attend the conference, which would provide a way forward towards augmenting, reforming and restructuring efforts in the TVET sector.

NVQF is one of the key components for establishing a uniform national system of qualifications, assessment and training that will support achieving the goals set under the "National Skills for All TVET Strategy.

" "It will help improve the quality of outcomes, quality of skills and provide sufficient knowledge that meets the industrial needs," Executive Director NAVTTC Dr Nasir Khan said.

NAVTTC has worked upon equivalencies of the NVQF levels with the general education system to synchronize the TVET system with the ongoing educations level.

The commission has achieved an important milestone towards streamlining the TVET through development of national vocational qualifications compatible with the international standards and requirements in 25 most important trades including high-tech fields like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mechatronics and Automation.

Standardization of qualifications at national and international level plays pivotal role in reforming TVET sector.

Related Topics

Education Nasir All National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Senators for taking notice of substandard private ..

25 seconds ago

Johnson in Scotland as no-deal Brexit concerns gro ..

27 seconds ago

Crime review meeting held

28 seconds ago

Pakistan's four-member team for World Judo Champio ..

31 seconds ago

Pak Navy cadet tops in Australian Defence Forces A ..

14 minutes ago

District Admin imposes ban on bathing at Sajikot w ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.