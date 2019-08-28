UrduPoint.com
NAVTTC To Send Pakistani Graduates To Japan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 11:37 PM

NAVTTC to send Pakistani graduates to Japan

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Wednesday in collaboration with Japan to begin a Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) for Pakistani TVET graduates in Japan

In this regard, an agreement was inked between the NAVTTC and Japan here at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Trainings Shafqat Mehmood while addressing the agreement signing ceremony said the government was focused on increasing standards and quality of skill education to increase productivity of a highly skilled labor that will serve both the needs of individuals and the country.

The minister valued the cooperation between Pakistan and Japan in various fields and expressed hope to have more collaboration for furtherance of skill development of the country.

The Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan had reached an agreement on the TITP with the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Trainings to transfer technical skills, latest techniques and knowledge to Pakistani workforce to contribute towards the human resource development of Pakistan.

Under the Program, technical interns would be exposed to 3-5 years state of the art training in Japan in various advanced job categories and trades.

The Ministry has approved NAVTTC and National University of Technology (NUTECH) as Sending organizations for TITP.

The Chairman NAVTTC Syed Javed Hassan termed the agreement a huge leap forward in the skill development of the county and said that NAVTTC was focused on identifying tailor made trades that would meet the dynamics and requirements of the Japan's industry.

Later, the Japanese delegation led by the Japan International Training Cooperation Organization (JITCO) representative Shigeo Matsutomi visited NAVTTC where the Executive Director Dr. Nasir Khan briefed them about the functions of the organization as the apex TVET body.

Dr. Khan said that NAVTTC would select the candidates for TITP training through a competitive selection process, recognizing skill requirements of the recipient organizations in Japan, in collaboration with the provincial TEVTAs and the private sector of the country.

The delegation also visited National Skills Information System (NSIS) at NAVTTC which houses data of skilled workforce of the country.

