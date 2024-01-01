NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday said that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has imparted skilled training to more than 100,000 people in 2023.

He was addressing here at the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training.

The minister told the committee that NAVTTC has trained approximately 58,000 people in Punjab, 38,000 in Sindh, 13,000 in Balochistan and 3,000 in KPK.

He further informed the Senate Committee that approximately 3 thousand people from Islamabad, GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also trained as well.

Madad Ali told the committee that he held the meeting of the Steering committee of NAVTTC after a gap of two years. He said that he believes in empowering women of Pakistan which is why he increased the quota of women from 33% to 40%.

He further told the Senate that more than one lakh people will be given 3-6 months of skills development training in the year 2024.

He said that 160 disabled and approximately 2 thousand transgenders citizens have also registered.

Madad Ali said that more than 6 thousand institutions have registered with NAVTTC to impart skills training to students.

He said that more than 1100 institutions have registered with NAVTTC from Baluchistan alone.

Minister said that he also called the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC) with the Primary agenda of bringing together all the stakeholders on the issue of Out of out-of-school children.

He said there are more than 20 million out-of-school children, which has been given the top priority by his ministry.

He said that the IPEMC played a critical role in bringing in the expertise from all provinces to tackle this issue.

Madad Ali further said that he has focused on improving the quality of education in the public sector. He has prioritized the skills development sector in addition to upgrading the infrastructure of public schools and colleges of the federal territory.

He said that he directed HEC to develop an anti-drug policy which is being implemented by more than 60 universities in the country.

He said that there was a bigger complaint of drug usage in private institutions than the public institutions.

He said that keeping that in view the government has devised an anti-drug policy to control the spread of this menace.