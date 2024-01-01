Open Menu

NAVTTC Trained 100,000 People In 2023; Madad Tells Senate Education Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 11:18 PM

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday said that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has imparted skilled training to more than 100,000 people in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday said that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has imparted skilled training to more than 100,000 people in 2023.

He was addressing here at the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training.

The minister told the committee that NAVTTC has trained approximately 58,000 people in Punjab, 38,000 in Sindh, 13,000 in Balochistan and 3,000 in KPK.

He further informed the Senate Committee that approximately 3 thousand people from Islamabad, GB and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also trained as well.

Madad Ali told the committee that he held the meeting of the Steering committee of NAVTTC after a gap of two years. He said that he believes in empowering women of Pakistan which is why he increased the quota of women from 33% to 40%.

He further told the Senate that more than one lakh people will be given 3-6 months of skills development training in the year 2024.

He said that 160 disabled and approximately 2 thousand transgenders citizens have also registered.

Madad Ali said that more than 6 thousand institutions have registered with NAVTTC to impart skills training to students.

He said that more than 1100 institutions have registered with NAVTTC from Baluchistan alone.

Minister said that he also called the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers' Conference (IPEMC) with the Primary agenda of bringing together all the stakeholders on the issue of Out of out-of-school children.

He said there are more than 20 million out-of-school children, which has been given the top priority by his ministry.

He said that the IPEMC played a critical role in bringing in the expertise from all provinces to tackle this issue.

Madad Ali further said that he has focused on improving the quality of education in the public sector. He has prioritized the skills development sector in addition to upgrading the infrastructure of public schools and colleges of the federal territory.

He said that he directed HEC to develop an anti-drug policy which is being implemented by more than 60 universities in the country.

He said that there was a bigger complaint of drug usage in private institutions than the public institutions.

He said that keeping that in view the government has devised an anti-drug policy to control the spread of this menace.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Senate Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women HEC All From Government Top Million National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

12 minutes ago
 Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

12 minutes ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

52 minutes ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

1 hour ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

1 hour ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

1 hour ago
PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure uni ..

Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure universal vaccination against pol ..

1 hour ago
 SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to expl ..

SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to exploit Pink Salt export potential ..

1 hour ago
 Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance ..

Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers underway

2 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 responded 472,186 emergencies in 2023

Rescue 1122 responded 472,186 emergencies in 2023

2 hours ago
 Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given ..

Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given alternative residential plots ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Education