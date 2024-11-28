Nazar Urges Teachers To Ensure Provision Of Quality Education
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 09:18 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Balochistan Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch urged the teachers that they should ensure the provision of quality education to the students by bringing all their capabilities to bear.
He expressed these views while visiting the College of Agriculture (Baleley), Quetta.
He was accompanied by Director Ombudsman Saeed Shahwani and Director Noorul Amin Zehri inspected various departments of the college and reviewed the teaching process.
The Provincial Ombudsman was given a detailed briefing by the Principal of the College of Agriculture, Dr. Sardar Waseem Baran regarding the problems being faced by the college.
The Provincial Ombudsman also met the academic staff and students of the college and listened to their complaints.
On this occasion, he said that the teachers should ensure the provision of quality education to the students by bringing all their capabilities to bear.
He said that students are the guarantee of a bright future for the country and the nation saying that the agriculture department plays a vital role in the economic development of the country.
Therefore, all resources should be utilized so that we can succeed in creating an educated and skilled society, he said adding that students would be graduated from the teaching process and achieve a prominent position in the agricultural industry, he said.
