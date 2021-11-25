NBF distributes text books among orphan students

Assistant Director National Book Foundation (NBF) Peshawar, Fazal Rehman on Thursday visited Darul Uloom Educational Institute in Bara tehsil of Khyber district and distributed free of charge text books among the orphan students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Director National Book Foundation (NBF) Peshawar, Fazal Rehman on Thursday visited Darul Uloom Educational Institute in Bara tehsil of Khyber district and distributed free of charge text books among the orphan students.

A press release of NBF said, books among orphan students were distributed on the instructions issued by Managing Director, Ministry of education Islamabad, Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed.

Principal of the institute on the occasion thanked the MD NBF and said around 300 students of the institution would benefit from this facility.