UrduPoint.com

NBF Offering 50 Percent Discount On All General Books

Muhammad Irfan 52 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general books

National Book Foundation (NBF) is offering 50 percent discount on all general books published by the Foundation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) is offering 50 percent discount on all general books published by the Foundation.

NBF aims to encourage the proposition of creativity, literacy and to enhance the culture of writing and reading.

NBF is working with a mission to ignite a literacy cultural renaissance by encouraging all stakeholders of society across the country as well as in foreign countries.

NBF Managing Director Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed said the foundation believes in creativity leading to premier quality academic and scholastic resources to masses pertaining to fiction, non-fiction, applied sciences and pure sciences educational domains, and to disseminate effective professional educational and literary content within the country and across the globe.

He said that NBF has a vision of instilling the passion of reading, learning and writing in the hearts of every segment of the society is synonymous with instilling the foundations of progress and excellence in our country.

Related Topics

Progress Reading All

Recent Stories

One Miner Found Alive After Accident at Coal Mine ..

One Miner Found Alive After Accident at Coal Mine in Siberia - Emergencies Minis ..

6 minutes ago
 Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

Illegal stock of fertilizer seized

16 minutes ago
 Commission to Propose EU to Halt Travel From South ..

Commission to Propose EU to Halt Travel From Southern Africa Over COVID Variant ..

16 minutes ago
 UK's travel ban over new Covid variant 'rushed': S ..

UK's travel ban over new Covid variant 'rushed': S.Africa

16 minutes ago
 Singapore to curb arrivals from 7 African countrie ..

Singapore to curb arrivals from 7 African countries over variant

16 minutes ago
 ANF seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests three smu ..

ANF seizes huge cache of drugs, arrests three smugglers

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.