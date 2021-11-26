NBF offering 50 percent discount on all general books

National Book Foundation (NBF) is offering 50 percent discount on all general books published by the Foundation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) is offering 50 percent discount on all general books published by the Foundation.

NBF aims to encourage the proposition of creativity, literacy and to enhance the culture of writing and reading.

NBF is working with a mission to ignite a literacy cultural renaissance by encouraging all stakeholders of society across the country as well as in foreign countries.

NBF Managing Director Dr Raja Mazhar Hameed said the foundation believes in creativity leading to premier quality academic and scholastic resources to masses pertaining to fiction, non-fiction, applied sciences and pure sciences educational domains, and to disseminate effective professional educational and literary content within the country and across the globe.

He said that NBF has a vision of instilling the passion of reading, learning and writing in the hearts of every segment of the society is synonymous with instilling the foundations of progress and excellence in our country.