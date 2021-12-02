NBF online book shop gains popularity

National Book Foundation (NBF) online book shop is gaining popularity among students and readers that was promoting healthy reading culture to produce quality minds and sharp intellect

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) online book shop is gaining popularity among students and readers that was promoting healthy reading culture to produce quality minds and sharp intellect.

An official of NBF Raza Saeed told APP that the Foundation had uploaded its fresh publications on the website and introduced new schemes to ensure the availability of quality books that were appealing to the taste of present-day readers.

Saeed said the e-book trend was gaining popularity among the readers as advanced technology ensured easy availability and user-friendly access to the masses.

He said this new initiative was fruitful as the readers were able to have access to all important publications with just one click on the website (www.nbf.org.pk).

Saeed said the book ordering process was simple and easy, adding, a separate tab has been created to browse books in NBF online Book Shop.

The portal developed by NBF has the latest features where a user could add any book to the cart, after adding any book to the cart one could also view one cart any time by clicking the cart icon in the top menu, he added.

After the ordering process, the NBF representative would call you for order confirmation and the order would be delivered to the home or any address provided by the user, NBF official told.

It may be mentioned here that the NBF is offering a 50 percent discount on all general books published by the Foundation.

NBF aims to encourage the proposition of creativity, literacy and to enhance the culture of writing and reading.

NBF is working with a mission to ignite a literacy cultural renaissance by encouraging all stakeholders of society across the country as well as in foreign countries.

The NBF official said the foundation believed in creativity leading to premier quality academic and scholastic resources to masses pertaining to fiction, non-fiction, applied sciences, and pure sciences educational domains, and to disseminate effective professional educational and literary content within the country and across the globe.

He said that NBF has a vision of instilling the passion of reading, learning, and writing in the hearts of every segment of the society which is synonymous with instilling the foundations of progress and excellence in the country.