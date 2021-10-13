UrduPoint.com

NCA Announces Two-week Workshop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 01:10 PM

NCA announces two-week workshop

National College of Arts (NCA) is conducting a two-week workshop in Calligraphy, Fresco Painting, Zardozi (Silma Sitara), Traditional Painting Techniques, Traditional Craft (Weaving), and Digital Film Making techniques

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :National College of Arts (NCA) is conducting a two-week workshop in Calligraphy, Fresco Painting, Zardozi (Silma Sitara), Traditional Painting Techniques, Traditional Craft (Weaving), and Digital Film Making techniques.

According to NCA, the last date for registration is October 25th, and forms can be submitted at the college's reception desk or sent via courier service to the following address deputy registrar academics, National College of Arts, 4-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Lahore.

There is no registration fee for NCA students. While the registration fee for outsiders is Rs. 10,000 for each course.

Related Topics

Lahore Film And Movies October

Recent Stories

Booni-Mastuj -Shandur Road to enhance tourism, cre ..

Booni-Mastuj -Shandur Road to enhance tourism, create employment opportunities

27 seconds ago
 Ownership of Kuril Islands Key to Japan-Russia Tal ..

Ownership of Kuril Islands Key to Japan-Russia Talks on Peace Treaty - Tokyo

29 seconds ago
 11 brick kilns sealed, cases against owners

11 brick kilns sealed, cases against owners

31 seconds ago
 Cars' sale, production up by 80.55%, 87.67% respec ..

Cars' sale, production up by 80.55%, 87.67% respectively in 1st quarter of FY 20 ..

34 seconds ago
 European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

3 minutes ago
 UN rights report warns of N. Korea 'starvation ris ..

UN rights report warns of N. Korea 'starvation risk'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.