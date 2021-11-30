UrduPoint.com

NCA Conducts Admission Tests For Under Graduate Programmes

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

NCA conducts admission tests for under graduate programmes

The National College of Arts (NCA) on Tuesday conducted an admission test for the 2022 academic session of undergraduate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The National College of Arts (NCA) on Tuesday conducted an admission test for the 2022 academic session of undergraduate programs.

According to the NCA, admission tests were conducted for a variety of programs, including drawing tests, general aptitude tests, math, FTV, and music.

Tests in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were conducted at H-9 through the National Testing Service (NTS).

Similarly, entrance tests were conducted at Qasr Noor Model Town Lahore and Namal Quetta Campus of Metropolitan University Karachi, Lahore.

For KPK and former FATA students, tests were conducted at LAMPs College System Peshawar.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music FATA Rawalpindi NTS Jobs NTS

Recent Stories

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

7 minutes ago
 German constitutional court rules partial lockdown ..

German constitutional court rules partial lockdown lawful

1 minute ago
 Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursd ..

Iraqi Return Flight From Minsk Postponed to Thursday - Iraqi Airways

1 minute ago
 Over Half of Unvaccinated Adults in US Not Ready t ..

Over Half of Unvaccinated Adults in US Not Ready to Take COVID-19 Pill If Sick - ..

5 minutes ago
 Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicro ..

Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron

5 minutes ago
 Macron urges Iran's Raisi to respect nuclear oblig ..

Macron urges Iran's Raisi to respect nuclear obligations 'without delay'

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.