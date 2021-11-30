NCA conducts admission tests for under graduate programmes

The National College of Arts (NCA) on Tuesday conducted an admission test for the 2022 academic session of undergraduate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The National College of Arts (NCA) on Tuesday conducted an admission test for the 2022 academic session of undergraduate programs.

According to the NCA, admission tests were conducted for a variety of programs, including drawing tests, general aptitude tests, math, FTV, and music.

Tests in Rawalpindi and Islamabad were conducted at H-9 through the National Testing Service (NTS).

Similarly, entrance tests were conducted at Qasr Noor Model Town Lahore and Namal Quetta Campus of Metropolitan University Karachi, Lahore.

For KPK and former FATA students, tests were conducted at LAMPs College System Peshawar.