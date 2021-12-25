NCA organizes Christmas function

UrduPoint.com

The National College of Arts (NCA) here on Saturday organized a Christmas cake cutting function for its Christian employees

The function was attended by a large number of senior faculty, senior staff, and Christian employees of NCA.

The function was attended by a large number of senior faculty, senior staff, and Christian employees of NCA.

In a message, National College of Arts Vice Chancellor Prof Dr.

Murtaza Jafri congratulated the Christian employees on Christmas. He acknowledged the role and contribution of Christian employees in the National College of Arts.

He said: "It is a great tradition to celebrate Christmas every year in the NCA." He called for the promotion of equality and harmony among all NCA employeesand said that the National College of Arts ensured equal respect and rightsfor all of its employees belonging to any religion.

