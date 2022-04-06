NCHD establishes 380 literacy centers across KP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has established 380 Literacy Centers across KP and the newly merged tribal districts where about 9000 Adult Illiterates were enrolled and imparted Literacy and Numeracy Skills successfully.

The newly Literates were not only imparted Literacy and numeracy skills but emphasis was also given on the social skills and character building and there is need to adopt innovative ways to address the issues of unemployment and lack of livelihood opportunities in the merged districts,an official of NCHD told APP on Wednesday.

Huge influx of rural women have been enrolled in these centers.

These centers offers certified course in basic literacy, numeracy and functional skills to women of the age 15 to 55, he said.

He said the centers were run and managed by women community organisations, various local women have been trained as teachers.

