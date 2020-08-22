NCHD successfully implemented its programs during last two years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) has successfully implemented all its programs related to education and healthcare during last two years.

According to an official of NCHD, as a whole the project remained quite successful as all the objectives were achieved efficiently and effectively, adding that as planned, all activities were conducted at community feeder schools, adult literacy centers and some other locations identified by NCHD volunteers. NCHD is Federal Government body with the mission to transform lives by improving access to basic education and healthcare in the country's poorest communities.

NCHD is the leading agency fighting illiteracy in 134 districts of Pakistan and helping people to find routes out of ignorance. Through extensive training programs and capacity building workshops which cater to all the stakeholders involved in the process, NCHD helps ensure a lasting impact.

These capacity building exercises are targeted towards Government Line departments, community based organizations and the community.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan struggled to protect its people from this deadly disease.

Being a national organization and keeping in view its contribution during the natural calamities in the past, particularly earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010, NCHD directed its provincial directors to play their role effectively through Deputy Directors. As a result, several Deputy Directors conducted awareness sessions about COVID-19, distributed hand sanitizers and ration bags utilizing local resources (volunteers and philanthropists).

