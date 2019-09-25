UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCHD To Setup Schools In Remotes Districts

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:32 PM

NCHD to setup schools in remotes districts

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would setup schools in remotes districts to educate underprivileged children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would setup schools in remotes districts to educate underprivileged children.

An official of NCHD told APP, the aimed of the programme to bring change in lives of the people by providing facilities in their area of residence.

He said education and health were the main initiatives of the NCHD.

He said NCHD was the only national level organization having its roots in 145 districts of the country including GB and AJK.

NCHD has a number of achievements on its credit in the field of Literacy, Primary Education, Health, Human Resource Management,Empowerment of Local Bodies,he added.

He said NCHD has potential to support government in achieving a literate society and healthy nation.

Related Topics

Education Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Invites Czech Prime Minister to Visit Uk ..

1 minute ago

Coordinated efforts afoot for relief to quake vict ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court announces Solver ..

6 minutes ago

NAB, Sukkur, Multan recover Rs13.156 billion in la ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Maintains Contact With Riyadh After Attack ..

1 minute ago

Infinix is all set to launch its most anticipated ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.