NCHD to setup schools in remotes districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) would setup schools in remotes districts to educate underprivileged children.

An official of NCHD told APP, the aimed of the programme to bring change in lives of the people by providing facilities in their area of residence.

He said education and health were the main initiatives of the NCHD.

He said NCHD was the only national level organization having its roots in 145 districts of the country including GB and AJK.

NCHD has a number of achievements on its credit in the field of Literacy, Primary Education, Health, Human Resource Management,Empowerment of Local Bodies,he added.

He said NCHD has potential to support government in achieving a literate society and healthy nation.