NCHD Working For Promotion Of Non Formal Education, Healthcare In 134 Districts

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 02:24 PM

NCHD working for promotion of non formal education, healthcare in 134 districts

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is working for promotion of non formal education, healthcare in 134 districts across the country including erstwhile FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) providing people with an easy access to education and health facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) is working for promotion of non formal education, healthcare in 134 districts across the country including erstwhile FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) providing people with an easy access to education and health facilities.

Director General NCHD Hassan Baig said that the Commission had a strong infrastructure at grass root level covering 114 districts all over the country.

He said that NCHD has contributed in providing literacy to 3.96 million since its inception and providing education to 335,164 children in NCHD funded 5,949 Feeder Schools in the remote areas to the marginalized group.

He said that the Commission is providing an equal education opportunity in the remote areas is the basic right of all the citizens of the country, adding that providing free and compulsory education to the poor.

He said that government can utilize large human resources of NCHD especially the volunteer's force of 36,000 volunteers for awareness campaign regarding COVID in the country.

In collaboration with JICA we had launched a model of Non-formal School system where 20 schools are functional in order to provide education to the children of age 10-14 who could neither be admitted to the Primary school nor belongs to adult literacy.

